Suspect who fled Japan after murder of wife, 3-year-old daughter arrested in Brazil

A 33-year-old Brazilian man, suspected of murdering his 29-year-old wife and three-year-old daughter in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, last year, has been arrested in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The suspect, Barbosa Anderson Robson, left Narita International Airport on a flight to Brazil on Aug 22, 2022, and has been on an international wanted list ever since, Kyodo News reported. He was arrested on Friday.

Japan had sought the help of Brazilian police even though there is no extradition treaty between Japan and Brazil. Japan's National Police Agency said Robson is likely to be tried in Brazil.

According to police, Robson is suspected of fatally stabbing his wife, Manami Aramaki, and daughter, Lily at their apartment between 4 p.m. on Aug 20 and 10:30 a.m. on Aug 21 last year.

The bodies were found in the same room of the apartment at around 9 a.m. on Aug 24. Police said Manami had been stabbed at least 10 times in the chest and neck and her face was bruised. Lily also had several stab wounds. A blood-stained knife was left beside the bodies.

The apartment was locked at the time and there were no signs of anyone having broken in. Police discovered the bodies after Manami’s father contacted them on Aug 24, saying he been unable to contact her for two days.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed Robson taking a train from Hatsushiba Station, about one kilometer north of the apartment, on the morning of Aug 21. He then stopped in the Namba area in Osaka for awhile before traveling to Narita International Airport. He boarded a flight for Brazil on the night of Aug 22.

Robson called his workplace on the morning of Aug 22 and said he had been injured in a bicycle accident and was taking two weeks off.

Police said Robson and Aramaki had been married for three years and moved into their apartment in June.





