 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect who fled police station after officer dozed off recaptured

0 Comments
KAWASAKI

A 32-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Act temporarily escaped from a police station after a police officer dozed off, in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Sunday.

The man, Kohei Takai, was caught after he got about 200 meters from Kawasaki Police Station at around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, TV Asahi reported. He had turned himself in at a koban (police box) at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, confessing that he had been using stimulants.

According to police, Takai was taken to Kawasaki Police Station where an officer questioned him in an interrogation room. While waiting to be transferred to a cell, he fled the station when the police officer supervising him in the interrogation room dozed off.

Another police officer saw Takai and immediately gave chase and apprehended him.

Kawasaki Police Station Deputy Chief Yoshinari Hagamine said, "We will work to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo