Suspect who fled police station after officer dozed off recaptured

A 32-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Act temporarily escaped from a police station after a police officer dozed off, in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Sunday.

The man, Kohei Takai, was caught after he got about 200 meters from Kawasaki Police Station at around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, TV Asahi reported. He had turned himself in at a koban (police box) at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, confessing that he had been using stimulants.

According to police, Takai was taken to Kawasaki Police Station where an officer questioned him in an interrogation room. While waiting to be transferred to a cell, he fled the station when the police officer supervising him in the interrogation room dozed off.

Another police officer saw Takai and immediately gave chase and apprehended him.

Kawasaki Police Station Deputy Chief Yoshinari Hagamine said, "We will work to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.”

