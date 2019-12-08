Suspect who stabbed police officer in June indicted after psychiatric tests

A 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a police officer in a koban (police box) in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, in June, has been indicted, after completing five months of psychiatric tests to determine if he was competent to stand trial.

The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office said Yujiro Iimori has been found mentally competent and will stand trial for attempted murder and robbery, Fuji TV reported.

According to the indictment, Iimori attacked police officer Suzunosuke Kose, 26, with a knife on the morning of June 16, and stole his gun. He was arrested the next day in a mountainous area not far from the crime scene.

Iimori, who has a history of mental illness, told police he attacked the officer because his illness had become worse and people around him were treating him poorly, Kyodo News reported.

Kose, now 27, suffered several stab wounds and fell into a coma but has recovered. He was discharged from hospital in November, police said.

