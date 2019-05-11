Suspected groper arrested after jumping onto train tracks and fleeing from station

A man accused of groping a woman in a train jumped from the platform onto the tracks at JR Akabane Station in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Friday night but was later arrested near the station, police said Saturday.

According to police, the suspect, who is in his 20s, allegedly groped a woman in her 30s on a train at around 7:30 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman grabbed his arm and held onto him until the train reached Akabane Station.

As the woman and the man exited the train, the man pulled free, jumped onto the tracks and ran. A station employee pushed the emergency button to stop all trains. JR said 33 trains on the Saikyo and Keihin Tohoku lines were suspended for 26 minutes, affecting about 34,000 commuters.

Station staff alerted police as soon as the man jumped onto the tracks and he was arrested a short distance from the station. He was quoted as saying he ran because he didn’t want to be arrested.

