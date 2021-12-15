Suspected groper fractures pelvis after jumping from train platform in escape bid

A man suspected of groping a woman on a subway train fractured his pelvis after he tried to flee by jumping off a platform in Tokyo on Wednesday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. at Minami-Senju Station on the Hibiya subway line, Sankei Shimbun reported. A woman in her 20s grabbed the man after he allegedly groped her while on the train. When the train arrived at Minami-Senju Station, she sought help from a station employee who called 110.
The suspect, a man in his early 50s, broke free and ran along the platform. He then jumped from the elevated tracks and landed 10 meters below on the tracks of a JR cargo line.
Police said the man fractured his pelvis and was taken to hospital. They added they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.© Japan Today
13 Comments
diagonalslip
some women seem to be having a go recently..... excellent!!!!
Rob Nads
haha, Karma.
Yukijin
Swift justice, like an OG Simpsons episode.
Lindsay
He jumped off a 10 meter high platform? He’s lucky he’s not dead. He must have really wanted to get away. Guilty!
Eastman
naisu jampu...
GdTokyo
At first I read it as "fractured his penis" and wanted to laugh until I cried.
This is nearly as good. Hands to yourselves, gentlemen.
finally rich
and again, not a single MAN to help the lady.....the only time I saw someone restraining a chikan was in a japanese drama.
FizzBit
No more Elvis karaoke for this loser.
jojo_in_japan
Why would a "suspect" need to jump?
Bobo
remember to keep both hands up at all times in case they mistake you for someone that touched them up. It’ll your word against theirs, and you won’t win.
Reckless
Could easily die from that height. Wow!
Johansawada
we need more of these ladies here…. Don’t let these creeps get away with this!
Zaphod
10 meters, wow. Must have been desperate to get away. He is lucky he is alive.
itsonlyrocknroll
Why on earth did this man not recognize the fact that he could not control an indiscretion need to grope.
That led to a fractured pelvis, and the inevitable shame to his family.
The man in his early 50s, possibility with Wife ,children, sons and daughters, that could bear the ignominy of his conduct.
neighbors, friends for years, could shun his family.