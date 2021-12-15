Suspected groper fractures pelvis after jumping from train platform in escape bid

A man suspected of groping a woman on a subway train fractured his pelvis after he tried to flee by jumping off a platform in Tokyo on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. at Minami-Senju Station on the Hibiya subway line, Sankei Shimbun reported. A woman in her 20s grabbed the man after he allegedly groped her while on the train. When the train arrived at Minami-Senju Station, she sought help from a station employee who called 110.

The suspect, a man in his early 50s, broke free and ran along the platform. He then jumped from the elevated tracks and landed 10 meters below on the tracks of a JR cargo line.

Police said the man fractured his pelvis and was taken to hospital. They added they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

