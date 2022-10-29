Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspected groper injured after jumping onto train tracks in Tokyo

TOKYO

A man accused of groping a woman on a train was injured after he tried to flee by jumping onto train tracks in Tokyo on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. at Shinjuku Station, Fuji TV reported. After a woman commuter accused the man of groping her, he jumped from the platform onto the tracks, resulting in a suspension of all trains on the Yamanote, Chuo Main Line, Sobu Line and the Saikyo Line.

Police said the man was seriously injured after jumping onto the tracks. He was detained and taken to hospital. Police said they will question him after he recovers.

Train services resumed at around 12:05 a.m. Saturday.

Coward. Hope he rots in jail.

brave woman for speaking out. The vast majority of women who are sexually assaulted on public transport ('groper' diminishes the level of crime) never say anything or can't say anything (they have no idea who did it).

If the level of assault occurred in other countries, there would be daily mass protests.

Damn he inconvenienced a lot of people.

Glad I jumped on a Sobu line train there about 10:40.

As long as I live, I'll never understand why so many Japanese men do this.

