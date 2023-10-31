Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police officers guard the area around a post office where a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage in Warabi city, Japan Photo: JIJI Press/AFP
crime

Suspected gunman takes hostages in Saitama post office

By Tomohiro OSAKI
SAITAMA

Police were surrounding a post office in Japan late Tuesday as a suspected gunman held an unknown number of people hostage, with local media reporting two people injured in a possible shooting at a nearby hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were related, but reports said that the suspect in the hospital case had sped away on a motorbike.

Images on television showed the post office suspect, reported to be possibly in his 80s, inside the building in a baseball cap and a white shirt under a dark coat, with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.

"At approximately 2:15 p.m. today, a person took hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi city. The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun," the city's authorities said on their website. "Citizens near the scene are urged to follow police instructions and evacuate in accordance with police instructions."

Local media NTV reported that at least one woman in her 20s and another woman in her 30s were inside the post office, citing police sources.

Police were talking to the man by telephone, NTV reported.

The Yomiuri daily had reported earlier that around 10 post office staff may be inside the building and that the man may be carrying kerosene.

Police urged 300 residents in the nearby area to evacuate, broadcaster TBS said.

Several police cars with flashing lights were situated around the substantial three-storey building as night fell, television footage showed.

The surrounding streets were deserted.

The incident came as police investigated a suspected shooting at a hospital in nearby Toda, on the outskirts of Tokyo, earlier in the day.

Two people were slightly wounded -- reportedly a doctor and a patient -- after shots were apparently fired from the street into a ground-floor room in the hospital.

"After 1 p.m., I heard a woman shouting 'Someone, please come,' and a nurse told me, 'Stay away from the windows and keep your head low,'" a man in his 60s who was inside the hospital told broadcaster NHK.

"Around 2 p.m., I looked inside the doctor's office, and saw a pool of blood next to an examination table. I didn't hear a gunshot. But a nurse said she heard two gunshots," the man said.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Halloween night.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The best solution to bad guys with guns are good guys with guns... tell those old hunters to forget about the Asiatic black bears for a minute and get to Warabi quick sharp.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were related, but reports said that the suspect in the hospital case had sped away on a motorbike.

80 year old looking guy speeding away on a motorcycle? I know there are some pretty "genki" old guys here but isnt this pushing it a bit?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Halloween night

2PM? I know old folks hit the sack early, but even so, 2PM is hardly night!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Saitama.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

tell those old hunters to forget about the Asiatic black bears for a minute and get to Warabi quick sharp.

You really want a bunch of geriatrics with rifles in a city?

At least in the woods they are only shooting each other or blowing their own toes off.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Images on television showed the post office suspect, reported to be possibly in his 80s, inside the building in a baseball cap and a white shirt under a dark coat, with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.

Grandad got sick of grilled fish and wanted to do his own trick or treating tonight.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

