Suspected mastermind of Tochigi robbery-murder put on int’l wanted list

Police in Japan have placed a 48-year-old man on an international wanted list over a robbery-murder that took place in in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture, earlier this month.

According to police, Kazuhiko Masuda, whose occupation and address are unknown, is accused of using a messaging app to instruct a husband and wife to recruit four teens to carry out the crime, Kyodo News reported.

The husband and wife — Kaito Takemae, 28, an unemployed man from Kohoku Ward, Yokohama, and his wife, Miyu, 25, — recruited four 16-year-old boys to break into the house of Eiko Tomiyama, 69, at around 9:25 a.m. on May 14. Tomiyama was fatally stabbed and her two adult sons were injured during the break-in.

Police have already arrested the four teens as well as Takemae and his wife. Takemae was arrested on May 17 at Tokyo’s Haneda airport as he was trying to leave for South Korea.

Police said an examination of Takemae’s smartphone shows he was in contact with Masuda. Police said Takemae is also suspected of giving the teens instructions over a smartphone during the crime.

Masuda left Japan three days after the crime and is believed to have gone to Southeast Asia via China. Security camera footage shows him at a departure gate at Narita airport.

Police in Tochigi and Kanagawa said they are working with their counterparts in some Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and Cambodia, to help locate Masuda.

© Kyodo/Japan Today