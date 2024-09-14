Suspected mastermind of Tokyo apartment robbery arrested

A 20-year-old man, suspected of being the mastermind behind the robbery of a man in a high-rise apartment building in Tokyo in January, has been arrested.

Police said Tomokiya Yoneshige, whose occupation is unknown, has remained silent since his arrest on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The robbery occurred at around 7 p.m. on Jan 14 in Shinjuku Ward. Two men claiming to be couriers from Yamato Transport were carrying a cardboard box and buzzed the apartment of the man who is in his 50s.

After he opened the door, the two men forced their way into his apartment, slashed his right hand with a knife and stole four luxury watches, including a Rolex, and other items, worth a total of 4.18 million yen.

The two perpetrators were reportedly given instructions by Tomokiya using the app Signal, in which they were told to “beat the man and take his cash" and "stab him in so many places that he will die.”

The man sustained minor cuts to his fingers. He was able to run out onto his balcony and call down for help.

Four 19-year-old men and women, believed to be part of a gang responsible for a similar robbery in Shinagawa Ward four days earlier, have already been arrested, and two of them were part of the Shinjuku robbery, police said. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Yoneshige is suspected to be the mastermind of the gang and was in a car giving them instructions for both robberies.

© Japan Today