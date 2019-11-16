Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspected N Korea smuggling ships made repeated port calls in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Vessels involved in North Korea's export of coal, which is banned by U.N. resolutions, have made repeated port calls in Japan, possibly as a way of evading the embargo, data obtained by Kyodo News showed Sunday.

Such vessels have made over 100 port calls in Japan since the U.N. Security Council banned North Korean coal exports in August 2017 following a series of ballistic missile tests in violation of earlier resolutions, records from private firms that tracking shipping and the Japan Coast Guard showed.

The vessels, many of which are Panamanian-flagged, visited Russia and China before or after they came to ports in northern and northeastern Japan, in a possible attempt to disguise the origin of their cargoes.

South Korea began cracking down on Pyongyang's coal shipments to the country in August 2018, prohibiting 10 vessels used to carry coal -- the reclusive state's biggest foreign currency earner -- from entering its ports. Since then, six of them have come to Japan, with one changing its name and registration.

Port inspections of the vessels did not find any banned materials, according to the coast guard, though experts say such ships often appear to be engaged in legitimate operations and smuggled cargoes are not easy to find.

Japan's special law for regulating Pyongyang's shipping only applies to North Korean-flagged vessels.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan's special law for regulating Pyongyang's shipping only applies to North Korean-flagged vessels.

Why doesn't this law apply to NoKo owned ships? That must have been too diffivult for the LDP to think of.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends That Are Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #51: Apple Watch Users Told To Go For a Run During Typhoon Hagibis

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

Tips And Tricks For Staying Active In Tokyo Through Pregnancy And Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog