Suspected train groper arrested after climbing up steel tower in escape bid

Police in Chiba city said Sunday they have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of groping a woman on a train on the JR Sobu Line, as well as forcible obstruction of business.

Police said a woman accused the man, Shinya Ieda, of groping her on the train. When the train arrived at Makuharihongo Station at around 8 p.m., she asked station staff for help, Fuji TV reported.

While station staff were questioning Ieda in the office, he fled from the office, ran along the platform, jumped onto the tracks and climbed up a steel tower where he sat perched on a steel beam for about two hours.

JR East said train services on the Sobu Line were suspended for about 2 ½ hours until police and firefighters talked Ieda into coming down.

