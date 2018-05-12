Man dressed in black seen repeatedly near site where dead girl's body found

A man wearing black clothes and behaving suspiciously has been repeatedly witnessed near the site in central Japan where a 7-year-old girl was found dead earlier in the week, local officials said Saturday.
Tamaki Omomo is believed to have been murdered Monday, the day her body was found in Niigata city. She had told a friend earlier that day that she was approached by a man dressed in black and wearing sunglasses on her way to school, and that he chased her. Police have been investigating that lead.
According to a local education board official, a man wearing black clothes and a black mask was seen on a street talking to himself near Omomo's elementary school on Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday evening, a junior high school girl was chased by a man whom she described as being in his 50s on a street about 2 kilometers from Omomo's school. According to her account, the man was wearing black clothes, the official said.
According to a police autopsy, Omomo was strangled. Her body was found by a railroad track after being struck by a train Monday night.© KYODO
kurisupisu
Nobody thought that a man chasing a girl should have been a cause for concern?
Kobe White Bar Owner
I remember all the hype that a stranger had been seen by many when the Vietnamese girl went missing, and it ended up being the head of the pta. Hopeful CCTV will help solve this herendous murder.