Man dressed in black seen repeatedly near site where dead girl's body found

The top circle in the photo shows the school that Tamaki Omomo attended and the bottom circle shows the railway track where her body was found last Monday night in Niigata city.

A man wearing black clothes and behaving suspiciously has been repeatedly witnessed near the site in central Japan where a 7-year-old girl was found dead earlier in the week, local officials said Saturday.

Tamaki Omomo is believed to have been murdered Monday, the day her body was found in Niigata city. She had told a friend earlier that day that she was approached by a man dressed in black and wearing sunglasses on her way to school, and that he chased her. Police have been investigating that lead.

According to a local education board official, a man wearing black clothes and a black mask was seen on a street talking to himself near Omomo's elementary school on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, a junior high school girl was chased by a man whom she described as being in his 50s on a street about 2 kilometers from Omomo's school. According to her account, the man was wearing black clothes, the official said.

According to a police autopsy, Omomo was strangled. Her body was found by a railroad track after being struck by a train Monday night.

