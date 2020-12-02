SUV driver arrested for hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

A man driving a Hummer SUV has been arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run after his vehicle injured a male motorcyclist in Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture.

Naoto Aizawa, 34, a resident of Tokyo’s Higashi-Kurume City whose occupation is unknown, faces negligent driving charges resulting in injury, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Aizawa was driving his SUV when he hit with a 32-year-old motorcyclist while changing lanes on Nov 4, and then kept going.

The victim, a company employee from Tokyo, remains unconscious and in a critical condition after suffering a head injury.

Footage of the hit-and-run was captured on a nearby vehicle’s dashcam, which led police to Aizawa. Following his arrest on Tuesday, police said Aizawa has denied the charge and said he doesn’t understand how he could have caused the accident.

