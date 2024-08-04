 Japan Today
Swedish man arrested for assaulting common-law wife in Sapporo

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 33-year-old Swedish man on suspicion of assaulting his common-law wife.

According to police, the victim's wife, who is in her 50s, called 110 at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and said the man she lived with “was drunk, he tried to strangle me and hit me on the head,” broadcaster NTV reported. 

Police went to the apartment in Toyohira Ward and detained the man.

Police said the man has partially denied the allegations and quoted him as saying, "I just shoved her chest with my right hand.”

"Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 33-year-old Swedish man on suspicion of assaulting his common-law wife."

Is it really necessary to indicate the man is Swedish? The progressive gotcha games are endless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

