crime

Swimming coach arrested for molesting young girl

SAITAMA

A swimming coach has been arrested on suspicion of molesting an elementary school girl during training.

Hirotake Hoshi, 22, is accused of inappropriately touching the girl’s body at a swimming school in Iruma City, Saitama Prefecture on July 18, Fuji TV reported. The incident came to light after the girl told her mother.

Police said Hoshi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I touched her to satisfy my sexual desire.”

Police said Hoshi has alluded to committing similar crimes in the past.

