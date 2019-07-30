Switzerland helping Japanese prosecutors with Ghosn investigation

Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn, right, and his lawyer are seen in this April 25 photo in Tokyo.

Swiss prosecutors said Monday they have been assisting Japanese investigations into former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been indicted over financial misconduct and breach of trust.

Tokyo prosecutors requested Swiss assistance in investigations on Jan. 14, and the request was forwarded to the Canton of Zurich's prosecutors on March 8 following a summary probe, a spokesperson of the Swiss Federal Department of Justice and Police told Kyodo News.

While Zurich prosecutors did not give details of the ongoing investigation, they are believed to be checking bank accounts associated with Ghosn as Tokyo prosecutors are apparently following the flow of money disbursed by Nissan and Renault SA in Europe and the Middle East.

Many European and American financial institutions are based in Zurich, which is known for hosting many private banks and investment banks for the wealthy class.

French media have reported Ghosn was making preparations since around last year to move his tax domicile to Switzerland, which offers preferential tax treatment to the rich.

The former boss of the major Japanese automaker has been accused of underreporting his remuneration and redirecting company funds, allegations he categorically denies.

Since his arrest last November, investigations into Ghosn have spilled over to other countries.

Earlier this month, French authorities searched the head office of Renault in connection with a probe into Ghosn's lavish 2016 wedding party at the Palace of Versailles. The once-feted auto tycoon also served as Renault chairman.

Ghosn has been free on bail since April and is now awaiting trial in Japan.

© KYODO