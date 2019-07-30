Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn, right, and his lawyer are seen in this April 25 photo in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
crime

Switzerland helping Japanese prosecutors with Ghosn investigation

1 Comment
GENEVA

Swiss prosecutors said Monday they have been assisting Japanese investigations into former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been indicted over financial misconduct and breach of trust.

Tokyo prosecutors requested Swiss assistance in investigations on Jan. 14, and the request was forwarded to the Canton of Zurich's prosecutors on March 8 following a summary probe, a spokesperson of the Swiss Federal Department of Justice and Police told Kyodo News.

While Zurich prosecutors did not give details of the ongoing investigation, they are believed to be checking bank accounts associated with Ghosn as Tokyo prosecutors are apparently following the flow of money disbursed by Nissan and Renault SA in Europe and the Middle East.

Many European and American financial institutions are based in Zurich, which is known for hosting many private banks and investment banks for the wealthy class.

French media have reported Ghosn was making preparations since around last year to move his tax domicile to Switzerland, which offers preferential tax treatment to the rich.

The former boss of the major Japanese automaker has been accused of underreporting his remuneration and redirecting company funds, allegations he categorically denies.

Since his arrest last November, investigations into Ghosn have spilled over to other countries.

Earlier this month, French authorities searched the head office of Renault in connection with a probe into Ghosn's lavish 2016 wedding party at the Palace of Versailles. The once-feted auto tycoon also served as Renault chairman.

Ghosn has been free on bail since April and is now awaiting trial in Japan.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

"Ghosn has been free on bail since April and is now awaiting trial in Japan."

He should have been kept on remand.

Of course JT "experts" would contend that nowhere in the world such extend periods of detention are allowed.

What about this one then?

"Italian police can legally hold suspects for an entire year without official charges."

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/07/29/europe/italy-police-killing-funeral-intl/index.html

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japan Elects First Openly Gay Man To The National Diet

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog