Taiwanese man indicted for threatening Japanese politicians

Taiwanese prosecutors have indicted a man in his 40s on charges of threatening Japanese politicians and organizations by impersonating an adult comic artist, local media reported Monday.

The man, surnamed Chang, from Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan, allegedly posed as Japanese cartoonist Kei Arai on social media since May last year to post threats involving bombs, arson and shootings against more than 20 targets, including Japan's House of Representatives and local assembly members, according to the reports.

Taiwanese authorities launched an investigation after receiving reports from Japanese police. Chang cited a personal grudge against Arai as his motive, according to the reports.

