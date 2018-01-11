Tattoos lead Thai police to arrest Japanese gang member

Thai police said they have arrested a 74-year-old fugitive Japanese gang member who was recognized when photos of his full-body tattoos were circulated online.
A police statement said Shigeharu Shirai was arrested Wednesday in a province north of Bangkok where he has been hiding for over 10 years to evade murder charges in Japan in connection with the death of a rival gang member.
With no passport or visa, he was officially arrested for entering Thailand illegally and will be extradited to Japan.
His arrest apparently came after photos of him sitting around a checkers table were posted on Facebook in August last year by a Thai who was impressed by the man's tattoos. The post was shared over 10,000 times and some users identified the former gang member.
Police Gen Wirachai Songmetta said Japanese associates paid visits to Shirai two to three times a year, each time bearing cash gifts. He is married to a Thai woman and kept a low profile over the past decade, police said.
Shirai will face illegal entry charges before he is handed over to Japanese authorities, the police statement said.
"The suspect admitted that he was the leader of the yakuza sub-gang Kodokai," Songmetta said, referring to an affiliate of Japan's largest yakuza gang, the Yamaguchi-gumi.
"The suspect has not confessed to murder but has admitted that the victim used to bully him," the Thai police spokesman added.
Police said Shirai was implicated, along with seven others, in the killing of Kazuhiko Otobe. Kyodo News service said police in Mie Prefecture had obtained an arrest warrant in the 15-year-old case.
Shirai and Otobe were members of Kodokai.
Tattoos on the back, upper arms and a missing tip of a little finger are trademarks of Japanese yakuza. Tattooed guests are often refused entry to public baths and swimming pools.
According to the National Police Agency, 22 organizations were designated as organized crime groups in 2017, with membership totaling more than 20,000. Almost three-quarters of the gangsters belong to the Yamaguchi-gumi and two other groups, Sumiyoshi-kai and Inagawa-kai, which together dominate Japan's underworld.
In addition to illegal drug sales and gambling, which are their traditional ways of earning money, gangsters also have entered construction, finance and security businesses.
Yubaru
Those are some pretty impressive tattoos!
kurisupisu
Hiding his face but not his ink!
And the moral of the story？
Don't get inked if you want to be a fugitive!
And why aren't the Thais pointing at him???
thepersoniamnow
He almost got away with it.
He should have been more careful with his status being on the run and all.
Dango bong
when people are young they think the tats look cool, when you become 70 this is what you look like. Pretty cool eh?
thepersoniamnow
Dango Bong
I’d be cool with him tats or not.
But since he is a murdering gangster...no thanks, who needs friends like that.
toshiko
His tattoo is classified as Kurikara Mon Mon. Aged kobun.
kurisupisu
@toshiko
Thanks for that information!
Dango bong
I'd say aged tattooed old man who looks terrible
Dango bong
Have at it, not my cup of tea
Yubaru
Take a good look at those tats, typically the color fades with time, yet those seem to be still relatively "new". In my opinion, they are impressive from an artistic point of view.
Dango bong
I am sure the other inmates will be impressed with them good for him
kurisupisu
He won't like the chilly weather here-he'll soon cover up!
puregaijin
i like those tattoos simply because they got this scumbag caught.
smithinjapan
I wish they'd deal with him in Thailand instead of here, where he'll get far less punishment.
Stuart hayward
I'm no fan of gangs or tats but you got to admit he looks pretty good for 74.
maybeperhapsyes
Got complacent after 10 years on the lam.
Justice knows every mans name.
If found guilty...TIJ...he will be.
He will end his days in a cell.
bosphorus
So they didn't arrest him for being a gangster, robbing businesses, selling drugs illegally. Nope, they only arrested him for murdering the rival gang member. It means that being a gangster, possessing firearms, robbing businesses and selling drugs is completely legal in Japan, right?
kitzrow
Have to admit, he looks in relatively good shape for his age. Envy from me as I am his age!
bosphorus
That's because he doesn't have to work, he is stealing money from other people who work hard every day.
savethegaijin
Garbage human, but those are some incredible tattoos. It's a shame that these traditional Japanese tattoos are taboo and only associated with negativity... that is some beautiful work and real artistry.