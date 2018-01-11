Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese gang member Shigeharu Shirai displays his tattoos at a police station during a press conference in Lopburi, central Thailand, Thursday. Photo: AP
crime

Tattoos lead Thai police to arrest Japanese gang member

20 Comments
BANGKOK

Thai police said they have arrested a 74-year-old fugitive Japanese gang member who was recognized when photos of his full-body tattoos were circulated online.

A police statement said Shigeharu Shirai was arrested Wednesday in a province north of Bangkok where he has been hiding for over 10 years to evade murder charges in Japan in connection with the death of a rival gang member.

With no passport or visa, he was officially arrested for entering Thailand illegally and will be extradited to Japan.

His arrest apparently came after photos of him sitting around a checkers table were posted on Facebook in August last year by a Thai who was impressed by the man's tattoos. The post was shared over 10,000 times and some users identified the former gang member.

Police Gen Wirachai Songmetta said Japanese associates paid visits to Shirai two to three times a year, each time bearing cash gifts. He is married to a Thai woman and kept a low profile over the past decade, police said.

Shirai will face illegal entry charges before he is handed over to Japanese authorities, the police statement said.

"The suspect admitted that he was the leader of the yakuza sub-gang Kodokai," Songmetta said, referring to an affiliate of Japan's largest yakuza gang, the Yamaguchi-gumi.

"The suspect has not confessed to murder but has admitted that the victim used to bully him," the Thai police spokesman added.

Police said Shirai was implicated, along with seven others, in the killing of Kazuhiko Otobe. Kyodo News service said police in Mie Prefecture had obtained an arrest warrant in the 15-year-old case.

Shirai and Otobe were members of Kodokai.

Tattoos on the back, upper arms and a missing tip of a little finger are trademarks of Japanese yakuza. Tattooed guests are often refused entry to public baths and swimming pools.

According to the National Police Agency, 22 organizations were designated as organized crime groups in 2017, with membership totaling more than 20,000. Almost three-quarters of the gangsters belong to the Yamaguchi-gumi and two other groups, Sumiyoshi-kai and Inagawa-kai, which together dominate Japan's underworld.

In addition to illegal drug sales and gambling, which are their traditional ways of earning money, gangsters also have entered construction, finance and security businesses.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

20 Comments
Login to comment

Those are some pretty impressive tattoos!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Hiding his face but not his ink!

And the moral of the story？

Don't get inked if you want to be a fugitive!

And why aren't the Thais pointing at him???

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He almost got away with it.

He should have been more careful with his status being on the run and all.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

when people are young they think the tats look cool, when you become 70 this is what you look like. Pretty cool eh?

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Dango Bong

I’d be cool with him tats or not.

But since he is a murdering gangster...no thanks, who needs friends like that.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

His tattoo is classified as Kurikara Mon Mon. Aged kobun.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

@toshiko

Thanks for that information!

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Aged kobun

I'd say aged tattooed old man who looks terrible

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

I’d be cool with him tats or not.

Have at it, not my cup of tea

2 ( +3 / -1 )

when people are young they think the tats look cool, when you become 70 this is what you look like. Pretty cool eh?

Take a good look at those tats, typically the color fades with time, yet those seem to be still relatively "new". In my opinion, they are impressive from an artistic point of view.

6 ( +9 / -3 )

 In my opinion, they are impressive from an artistic point of view.

I am sure the other inmates will be impressed with them good for him

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

He won't like the chilly weather here-he'll soon cover up!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

i like those tattoos simply because they got this scumbag caught.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I wish they'd deal with him in Thailand instead of here, where he'll get far less punishment.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

I'm no fan of gangs or tats but you got to admit he looks pretty good for 74.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Got complacent after 10 years on the lam.

Justice knows every mans name.

If found guilty...TIJ...he will be.

He will end his days in a cell.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So they didn't arrest him for being a gangster, robbing businesses, selling drugs illegally. Nope, they only arrested him for murdering the rival gang member. It means that being a gangster, possessing firearms, robbing businesses and selling drugs is completely legal in Japan, right?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Have to admit, he looks in relatively good shape for his age. Envy from me as I am his age!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Have to admit, he looks in relatively good shape for his age

That's because he doesn't have to work, he is stealing money from other people who work hard every day.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Garbage human, but those are some incredible tattoos. It's a shame that these traditional Japanese tattoos are taboo and only associated with negativity... that is some beautiful work and real artistry.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Dharma Tongues: How Buddha Shaped the Japanese Language

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Handa Floats Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

5 Female Coworkers You Will Meet In Japan (And How To Deal With Them)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo