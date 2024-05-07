 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Tax office investigator, arrested for theft, says he needed money to pay back debts

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old investigator working at the Handa Tax Office of the Nagoya Regional Taxation Bureau on suspicion of stealing cash from a colleague.

According to the police, on April 21, Aruki Kato broke into the room of a colleague living in the same dormitory and stole cash from his wallet, NHK reported.

Police said the victim noticed that cash in his wallet had disappeared several times since March and he installed a security camera in his room.

Camera footage showed Kato sneaking into the room, rummaging inside the man’s bag and taking money from his wallet.

Police said Kato, who lives in Meito Ward, Nagoya, has admitted to stealing cash from his colleague several times and quoted him as saying, “I needed the money to pay back debts.”

