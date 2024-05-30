Taxi driver apparently shot in robbery Saitama; attacker at large

Police are searching for an unidentified man suspected of shooting a male taxi driver in a robbery late Wednesday in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, they said, adding that the victim's injury is not life-threatening.

The suspect apparently shot the driver in the taxi after trying to rob him at around 11:40 p.m. on a street some 400 meters north of JR Kawaguchi Station, the police said.

Some residents in the area informed the police that a man was slamming the vehicle's doors and a firecracker-like noise was heard. The driver was bleeding from his abdomen, but the weapon has not been found at the scene, the police said.

The driver was able to talk while being taken to hospital, they said.

