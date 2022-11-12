Taxi driver arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman passenger

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old taxi driver on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman passenger.

Police said the driver, Susumu Sakurai, is accused of assaulting the woman, who is in her 30s, between 2:45 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman told police that Sakurai stopped the taxi and leaned back over the front seat and started groping her. When she got out of the taxi, he also got out and continued to molest her, she said, according to police.

The woman ran to a nearby koban (police box) where she reported the incident. Police said she did not suffer any injuries.

