Taxi driver arrested for giving sleeping pills to passenger and robbing her

A taxi driver in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of giving a teenage female passenger sleeping pills and then stealing about 40,000 yen in cash after she fell asleep.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on August 20, NHK reported. Police said the taxi driver, Satoshi Tanaka, 53, has denied the allegation.

According to police, Tanaka, who has been a taxi driver for 20 years, picked up the girl in Shibuya Ward. The girl, who is in her late teens, had just left a club.

After driving for awhile, Tanaka handed her some pills and water, saying "You look unwell. Take these." The girl said she lost consciousness after taking them.

At around 12:40 p.m., a passerby found the girl collapsed in a parking lot in Shibuya Ward, with her belongings scattered around her, and reported it to the police.

The girl was taken to hospital where it was determined she had been drugged. When she regained consciousness, she noticed that her cash and key case were missing.

Police said the SD card was removed from the dashcam that recorded the inside of Tanaka’s taxi. Other similar incidents have been reported in Tokyo, and police are questioning Tanaka about his involvement in those cases.

