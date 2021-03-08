Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

TBS producer arrested after punching wife in face

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 40-year-old man who works as a program producer at Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) on suspicion of assaulting his wife after he punched her in the face. 

According to police, the incident occurred at the couple’s home in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Go Ohata and his wife got into an argument during which he punched her in the face, inflicting minor injuries. Ohata’s wife called 119 to report she was being beaten by her husband.

Police said Ohata has admitted to the charge.

TBS issued a public apology, stating: “It is regrettable that our employee has been arrested. We will strictly deal with the situation after verifying the facts.”

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

The wife should divorce him and squeeze every single Yen out of this idiot's pocket.

But I guess, that is not possible in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It is regrettable that our employee has been arrested. 

Nothing from TBS about condemning this assault against his wife, and domestic violence in general, just a "regret" that the scum was arrested. TBS - the sewer of Japanese broadcasting.

I hope this lowlife coward Ohata now loses his job, wife, family and everything.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

My father taught me a very simple rule:

A man who hits a woman is no man at all.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

