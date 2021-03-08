TBS producer arrested after punching wife in face

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 40-year-old man who works as a program producer at Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) on suspicion of assaulting his wife after he punched her in the face.

According to police, the incident occurred at the couple’s home in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Go Ohata and his wife got into an argument during which he punched her in the face, inflicting minor injuries. Ohata’s wife called 119 to report she was being beaten by her husband.

Police said Ohata has admitted to the charge.

TBS issued a public apology, stating: “It is regrettable that our employee has been arrested. We will strictly deal with the situation after verifying the facts.”

© Japan Today