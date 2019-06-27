Teacher arrested for allegedly abducting, confining female student in his car

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old private high school teacher on suspicion of abducting and confining a female junior high school student in his car.

The suspect, Shinya Uchida, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the charge, police said. The girl attends one of the classes that Uchida teaches.

According to police reports, the victim’s mother called 110 at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and said her house had been broken into and that her daughter, who had been at home that day, was missing, Sankei Shimbun reported. The mother said it looked like a struggle had taken place in living room.

After reviewing street surveillance footage of a car parked outside the house, police tracked the vehicle and found Uchida and the girl sitting in the back of his car parked along a forest road in Takasaki at around 4:30 p.m.

The car was locked and Uchida refused to open the doors. When police smashed the window, Uchida, who was in possession of a knife, stabbed himself several times in the abdomen. His condition was stable on Thursday. Police said the girl had bruises on her body and was barefoot when found.

The school said Uchida has been working as a full-time teacher since 2016. He taught mathematics and was in charge of the school’s tennis club. The vice principal told reporters that he was surprised and disappointed to hear of the allegations, and was quoted as saying, “Uchida was a hardworking teacher.”

© Japan Today