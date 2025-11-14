 Japan Today
crime

Teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with high school girl at hotel

NIIGATA

Police in Niigata City have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act for allegedly soliciting a 16-year-old high school girl for sex.

According to police, Hajime Ono, a teacher, has partially denied the allegation, TBS reported. Police quoted him as saying, “I did not promise to give her money in advance."

Police said Ono, who was arrested on Thursday, is accused of promising to give cash to the girl for sex at a hotel between late July and early August, knowing that she was under 18.

Police Ono and the girl became acquainted on social media.

Not again and what a surprise it’s a teacher again! 62 year old geezer as well, wonder how many times this sick deviant has done this before.

