Teacher arrested for assaulting man at hostess bar

Police in Suzaka, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a junior high school teacher on suspicion of assault after he punched a customer at a hostess bar.

According to police, the incident occurred early on the morning of Nov 7, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Akira Kobayashi, 31, who lives in Nagano City, and the victim, also 31, were not acquaintances but had been drinking together at the hostess bar when the assault occurred.

Police said the victim suffered a fracture cheek bone.

