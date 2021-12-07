Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested for assaulting man at hostess bar

0 Comments
NAGANO

Police in Suzaka, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a junior high school teacher on suspicion of assault after he punched a customer at a hostess bar.

According to police, the incident occurred early on the morning of Nov 7, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Akira Kobayashi, 31, who lives in Nagano City, and the victim, also 31, were not acquaintances but had been drinking together at the hostess bar when the assault occurred.

Police said the victim suffered a fracture cheek bone.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

A guy punches another guy in a bar and in Japan it makes the news. You’d need a lot more space in the “Crime” section to report all the similar assaults that happen every day and night in other countries, including mine. Not that I’m complaining, mind - it sure beats reading about all those intra-family murders and other horrors that get reported so frequently in this section of JT.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo