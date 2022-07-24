Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested for filming up girl’s skirt

1 Comment
SHIMANE

Police in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of disturbing the public peace after he filmed up a teenage girl’s skirt with his smartphone camera.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a store at a shopping mall, local media reported. 

Police said a store employee noticed the man pointing his camera up the girl’s skirt and called police. The man was still in the store when police arrived and detained him.

Police said the suspect admitted to the allegation after they confiscated his smartphone.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Being so much taller, how the hell does an adult manage to bend over and reach down to perform this action without being seen by more than "a store employee"? What exactly was happening here?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Escalator

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Such common news in Japan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Being so much taller, 

Was he though? I mean, “teenage”could be anywhere from 13 - 19 and even 13 year old girls can be quite tall. No offense but you’re assuming a lot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo