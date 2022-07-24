Teacher arrested for filming up girl’s skirt

Police in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of disturbing the public peace after he filmed up a teenage girl’s skirt with his smartphone camera.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a store at a shopping mall, local media reported.

Police said a store employee noticed the man pointing his camera up the girl’s skirt and called police. The man was still in the store when police arrived and detained him.

Police said the suspect admitted to the allegation after they confiscated his smartphone.

