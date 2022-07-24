Teacher arrested for filming up girl’s skirt

Police in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of disturbing the public peace after he filmed up a teenage girl’s skirt with his smartphone camera.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a store at a shopping mall, local media reported.
Police said a store employee noticed the man pointing his camera up the girl’s skirt and called police. The man was still in the store when police arrived and detained him.
Police said the suspect admitted to the allegation after they confiscated his smartphone.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
miss_oikawa
Being so much taller, how the hell does an adult manage to bend over and reach down to perform this action without being seen by more than "a store employee"? What exactly was happening here?
Gaijinjland
Escalator
John Noun
Such common news in Japan
Haaa Nemui
Was he though? I mean, “teenage”could be anywhere from 13 - 19 and even 13 year old girls can be quite tall. No offense but you’re assuming a lot.