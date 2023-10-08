Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested for filming up girl’s skirt on station escalator

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old high school teacher for voyeurism after he was caught filming up a high school girl’s skirt on a train station escalator.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Nagareyama-otakanomori Station on the Tsukuba Express line, Kyodo News reported. Police said Mitsuma Oku, a high school teacher from Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of standing behind a 16-year-old girl on the escalator and using a miniature camera attached to his ankle to film up her skirt.

A man behind Oku on the escalator suspected he was doing strange and called out to a station employee. Oku was detained at the station until police arrived.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog