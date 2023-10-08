Teacher arrested for filming up girl’s skirt on station escalator

Police in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old high school teacher for voyeurism after he was caught filming up a high school girl’s skirt on a train station escalator.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Nagareyama-otakanomori Station on the Tsukuba Express line, Kyodo News reported. Police said Mitsuma Oku, a high school teacher from Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of standing behind a 16-year-old girl on the escalator and using a miniature camera attached to his ankle to film up her skirt.

A man behind Oku on the escalator suspected he was doing strange and called out to a station employee. Oku was detained at the station until police arrived.

