crime

Teacher arrested for indecency on Tokyo Disneyland field trip

0 Comments
CHIBA

An elementary school teacher was arrested Friday on suspicion of exposing his genitals and thrusting them toward a woman while leading a field trip at Tokyo Disneyland, police said.

Mamoru Sueki, 53, was restrained by the woman in her 20s as he tried to get away, and staff at the park informed police of the case, which occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sueki is a teacher for students with special educational needs at Tamamoro elementary school in Kofu in central Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, a local board of education said.

The board apologized for the arrest at a press conference Friday.

It's fairyland school trip, there's fantasy for each visitor. That teacher has his own fantasy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

