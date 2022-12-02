Teacher arrested for putting miniature camera in girls’ toilet

Police in Chiba city have arrested a 36-year-old high school teacher on suspicion of voyeurism and creating a public nuisance after he admitted placing a miniature camera inside a cubicle in the girls’ toilet at the school.

According to police, Daisuke Takiguchi has admitted to the charge. Kyodo News reported that Takiguchi turned himself in to police on Wednesday after the camera was discovered the day before at the school in Hanamigawa Ward.

Police quoted Takiguchi as saying the voyeuristic images helped relieve the stress of his work and that he had used the camera in toilets on many previous occasions.

