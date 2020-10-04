Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girl in hotel

Police in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old high school teacher on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel last month.

According to police, Yuki Kamei, who teaches at Kagawa Prefectural Zentsuji Daiichi Senior High School in Kagawa Prefecture, invited the girl out for dinner at around 9 p.m. on Sept 12 and then drove her to the hotel in Kurashiki where he sexually assaulted her after kicking her legs and beating her face.

Police said Kamei has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying he did not beat the girl.

Meanwhile, local media reported Sunday that in July, Kamei had threatened a former girlfriend who is in her late teens.

