crime

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girl in hotel

6 Comments
OKAYAMA

Police in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old high school teacher on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel last month.

According to police, Yuki Kamei, who teaches at Kagawa Prefectural Zentsuji Daiichi Senior High School in Kagawa Prefecture, invited the girl out for dinner at around 9 p.m. on Sept 12 and then drove her to the hotel in Kurashiki where he sexually assaulted her after kicking her legs and beating her face.

Police said Kamei has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying he did not beat the girl.

Meanwhile, local media reported Sunday that in July, Kamei had threatened a former girlfriend who is in her late teens.

So this guy is into girls of that age and can't keep his fists to himself. Hotels should at least be able to ask for ID's for people of questionable age and appearance before allowing them to check in. Things like this will unfortunately continue to happen, and might even pick up pace due to this pandemic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So, he already had form! Elsewhere, he would’ve been locked up quick smart, or (in the case of doubt) would’ve been told in no uncertain terms that he was on notice and that if there was a next time it’d be curtains.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hopefully 'former' teacher.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As you read my comments, please keep in mind that I do not condone abuse of any kind; however, I am a huge fan of the presumption of innocence.

So this guy is into girls of that age and can't keep his fists to himself.

Allegedly.

Hotels should at least be able to ask for ID's for people of questionable age and appearance before allowing them to check in. 

You’ve never been to a love hotel where you pay the machine to unlock the door?

So, he already had form! 

Allegedly.

Hopefully 'former' teacher.

If found guilty.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

@P. Smith

I agree with you.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Allegedly

I salute your respect for the presumption of innocence. In this case, however, it was in the paper and therefore we can proceed on the assumption that it’s not idle rumour.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@P. Smith

I also agree with you.

I do not condone abuse of any kind.. but.. if the girl agreed to meet an older guy after 9 p.m... well, let's say she is not innocent anymore.

But sure people will attack me here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

P. Smith Today 07:09 am JST

As you read my comments, please keep in mind that I do not condone abuse of any kind; however, I am a huge fan of the presumption of innocence.

Presumption of innocence is the job of the court and has no bearing at all on the personal opinions of the people reading the story.

Let me ask you this. If this teacher wanted to take YOUR daughter out to dinner at 9pm, would you say, "Okay, sure" or would you immediately take this accusation into consideration and kick him out of your house?

Or how about this: you are walking on a dark street at night, and suddenly notice that someone is quietly following you. Do you become hyper aware and keep close watch in case that person turns out to be dangerous, or do you assume that person is just someone who is out walking the same as you are?

In other words, do you assume every person is completely innocent and therefore safe, or do you use your own personal judgement of the circumstances and the situation to determine how safe you feel?

Yes, in the end, the court will decide - but it is more than foolish to completely suspend judgment and assume innocence when there is plenty of evidence that someone has committed a crime.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

