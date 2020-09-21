Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested for stealing bag containing ¥1 mil from man in convenience store

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he walked off with a shoulder bag belonging to a 21-year-old man at a convenience store on Monday. The bag contained approximately 1 million yen in cash.

The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. in Naka Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Shingo Ito, who is a junior high school teacher, took the bag from the store’s eat-in space when the owner went to the toilet. 

The man returned, noticed his bag gone and went outside where he saw Ito with it a short distance away. He then asked a convenience store employee to call 110.

Police arrested Ito who was still in the area when they arrived. He was quoted by police as saying he had found the bag lying outside the store.

