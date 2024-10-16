 Japan Today
crime

Teacher arrested for taking secret photos of teenage girls' naked bodies

SHIGA

Police in Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old high school teacher on suspicion of violating the Child Pornography Prohibition Act, after he took secret photos of a teenage girl's naked bodies with his smartphone.

Police said the suspect, Masayuki Ishida, has remained silent, except to say,"I don't feel like talking about anything,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Ishida is suspected of secretly taking nude photos of the girls with his smartphone in a hotel room in Kyoto City on January 4 this year; and possessing a smartphone containing 12 videos of child pornography showing girls under the age of 18, when he was detained for suspicious behavior on a street in Moriyama City in May.

The Shiga Prefectural Board of Education commented, "We deeply regret that this has damaged the trust of the people of the prefecture. We will confirm the facts and take strict action.”

