crime

Teacher arrested for throwing volleyball at girl’s face

CHIBA

Police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old high school teacher on suspicion of assault after he repeatedly threw a volleyball at a female player’s face. 

Tetsutaro Kuniyasu, a teacher at Chiba Prefectural Matsudo High School, was arrested on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Kuniyasu, who lives in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, has partially denied the allegation.

According to police, Kuniyasu threw the volleyball at the high school girl’s face during team practice at a university gymnasium in Tokyo at around 2:30 p.m. on December 26. Other students said Kuniyasu repeatedly threw the volleyball at a close range.

Kuniyasu was already arrested for inflicting bodily injury on the same volleyball player on June 29. The girl reportedly suffered bruises rafter being it with a volleyball. The Prefectural Board of Education deemed the incident an act of corporal punishment and decided to take disciplinary action against Kuniyasu on June 22.

