Teacher arrested for upskirt filming admits having done it on at least 150 occasions: police

Police in Osaka have arrested a 24-year-old junior high school teacher on suspicion of violating public nuisance laws after he used his smartphone to film up a girl’s skirt while on an escalator at a train station.

Police said the suspect, Shoki Taji, who lives in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, has admitted to the charge, Kyodo News reported. He was quoted as saying he had filmed up girls’ skirts on at least 150 occasions because it made him feel horny.

According to police, Taji was arrested over an incident that occurred on Feb 18 at JR Ebie Station in Osaka’s Fukushima Ward. Taji is accused of standing behind the girl on an escalator and with his smartphone concealed in a briefcase, filmed up her skirt.

A woman commuter spotted Taji and reported his suspicious behavior to station staff who called police. Taji was identified after an analysis of station surveillance camera footage.

Police said that after confiscating Taji’s smartphone, they found videos taken up two other girls’ skirts on the same day (Feb 18) at Ebie Station.

