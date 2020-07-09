Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested over alleged child prostitution with 16-year-old girl

ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old elementary teacher on suspicion of child prostitution after he allegedly paid a 16-year-old girl for sexual favors. 

According to police, Ikuo Katayama, a teacher employed at Asahikawa Municipal Higashimachi Elementary School, took the girl to a hotel on May 5, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl is reportedly a part-time worker in the city and received 20,000 yen from Katayama in exchange for sexual services. 

Police said Katayama admitted he was fully aware that the girl was under the age of 18 after they became acquaintances on Twitter. The crime came to light after a cyber patrol on the internet found messages between the two.

