Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested over paying junior high school girl for sex at internet cafe

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 37-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of violating the child prostitution law after he allegedly paid a junior high school girl for sex last year.

According to police, Takahisa Nagai became acquainted with the 14-year-old girl on Twitter and arranged to meet her at an internet cafe in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district on Sept 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he paid the girl 20,000 yen and performed a lewd act on her in a private room.

Police said Nagai has admitted meeting the girl and that he knew she was a minor, but quoted him as denying that he did anything obscene.

Police said Nagai and the girl had exchanged messages several times before their encounter.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog