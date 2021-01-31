Teacher arrested over paying junior high school girl for sex at internet cafe

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 37-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of violating the child prostitution law after he allegedly paid a junior high school girl for sex last year.

According to police, Takahisa Nagai became acquainted with the 14-year-old girl on Twitter and arranged to meet her at an internet cafe in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district on Sept 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he paid the girl 20,000 yen and performed a lewd act on her in a private room.

Police said Nagai has admitted meeting the girl and that he knew she was a minor, but quoted him as denying that he did anything obscene.

Police said Nagai and the girl had exchanged messages several times before their encounter.

