Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested over engaging in sex with minor in Saga

0 Comments
SAGA

Police in Otsu, Saga Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old teacher for violating the Child Welfare Act after he allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a female minor.

Police said Kunihiko Sugimoto, a junior high school teacher from Kusatsu, Saga Prefecture, is accused of committing sexual acts with the girl who is under the age of 18 several times from December to February, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Sugimoto, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the allegations. The school said he provided career guidance to students in the previous academic school year. It was not clear if the girl was a student at Sugimoto's school.

On Tuesday, the Otsu City Board of Education held a press conference at which it revealed receiving an anonymous tip by phone in early March about Sugimoto’s illicit behavior. The board then contacted police.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog