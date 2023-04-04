Teacher arrested over engaging in sex with minor in Saga

Police in Otsu, Saga Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old teacher for violating the Child Welfare Act after he allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a female minor.

Police said Kunihiko Sugimoto, a junior high school teacher from Kusatsu, Saga Prefecture, is accused of committing sexual acts with the girl who is under the age of 18 several times from December to February, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Sugimoto, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the allegations. The school said he provided career guidance to students in the previous academic school year. It was not clear if the girl was a student at Sugimoto's school.

On Tuesday, the Otsu City Board of Education held a press conference at which it revealed receiving an anonymous tip by phone in early March about Sugimoto’s illicit behavior. The board then contacted police.

