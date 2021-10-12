Teacher arrested over sexual assault in classroom

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female student last year.

According to police, the incident occurred in a classroom, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Yoshiyuki Takahashi, who lives in Itabashi Ward, is accused of locking a girl in her teens inside a classroom sometime between mid-October and early December last year. Police said he allegedly groped the girl’s breasts and sexually assaulted her. He also took photos of her body.

Police said Takahashi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I couldn’t suppress my sexual desires.”

Police said Takahashi lured the teenager to the empty classroom by saying he would give her a stamp if she came there after classes had finished for the day. He then locked the classroom.

The girl told police that after the incident, she was too scared to tell anyone what happened. However, in May this year, she encountered Takahashi near her home. He said he wanted her to accompany him so he could apologize to her. She declined and told a friend about the incident. The friend contacted the girl’s school.

Police said that several other female students have since come forward and reported similar incidents committed by Takahashi.

