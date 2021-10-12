Teacher arrested over sexual assault in classroom

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female student last year.
According to police, the incident occurred in a classroom, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Yoshiyuki Takahashi, who lives in Itabashi Ward, is accused of locking a girl in her teens inside a classroom sometime between mid-October and early December last year. Police said he allegedly groped the girl’s breasts and sexually assaulted her. He also took photos of her body.
Police said Takahashi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I couldn’t suppress my sexual desires.”
Police said Takahashi lured the teenager to the empty classroom by saying he would give her a stamp if she came there after classes had finished for the day. He then locked the classroom.
The girl told police that after the incident, she was too scared to tell anyone what happened. However, in May this year, she encountered Takahashi near her home. He said he wanted her to accompany him so he could apologize to her. She declined and told a friend about the incident. The friend contacted the girl’s school.
Police said that several other female students have since come forward and reported similar incidents committed by Takahashi.© Japan Today
10 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
They really need to screen these teachers better.
Fighto!
Lock this scum paedophile up for 20 years. Ban him from any contact with children for life.
Curious as to why a teenager attends elementary school.
Yubaru
Every once in a while, particularly in cases like these, I wish the reporters/translators would be CLEAR!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
What an incongruous translation befitting someone using sign language in front of blind people.
Get with it reporters.
blahblah222
This is quiet common.
This is likely only the 1% or less cases that actually reached the justice system, and not covered up by the school or the police.
Because of how weak the punishments are for these crimes, this guy will highly unlikely sit a single day in prison, and likely will get a suspended sentence if he gets prosecuted at all (which is again unlikely). Especially for rapes vs. minors, Japan courts have rarely punished the perpetrators. I will be shocked if this guy gets anything more than a suspended sentence. Unless someone died or severely injured in the attack, sexual assaults/rapes do not get prison sentences in Japan.
Furthermore, he will quickly recover his teaching license after a few years and can go on the hunt again at another school. There are also pretty much zero social consequences for teachers who sexually assaults their students, which allows these cases to continue and propagate.
AviBajaj
Due to vanishing birth rate Japanese Law Police schools n politicians just want to encourage rapists to Most media blamed America for withdrawing its troops from Afgan bt it was best plan no more money to be wasted for hunting down they will kill each other though there will be innocent civilian casualties bt mostly it will b terrorist va terrorist their work in the hope to increase birth rates so he will live another decade free to commit many rapes
AviBajaj
Due to vanishing birth rate Japanese Law Police schools n politicians just want to encourage rapists their work in the hope to increase birth rates so he will live another decade free to commit many rapes
Legrande
Seeing as the ruling party harbors close relations with criminal syndicates involved in the sex trade it is little wonder the laws are the way they are.
Monty
a 29-year-old elementary school teacher
Takahashi lured the teenager
What is it?
Elementary school or teenager?
The article is confusing.
SteveinJapan
He "allegedly" groped her breasts. If she is old enough to have breasts, then she's not really a child - so not really a pedo. He should still be locked up for common sexual assault though.