crime

Teacher fired for installing spy camera in junior high school toilet

0 Comments
IBARAKI

A junior high school male teacher has been fired after he installed a spy camera inside the boys’ toilet last December. Police said the 26-year-old teacher faces charges of video voyeurism, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The teacher was employed at a junior high school in Tone Town, Ibaraki Prefecture. According to the Ibaraki Prefectural Board of Education, a student noticed a hidden camera attached to one of the urinals on Dec 4. When school staff reviewed the footage, the male teacher was seen installing the miniature device.

After admitting to the video voyeurism, the teacher, who has not been named, was accompanied by the school principal to turn himself in to the police.

