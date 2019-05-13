Teacher says he trespassed into apartment to see women’s underwear

Police in Chino City, Nagano Prefecture, said Sunday that a 25-year-old elementary school teacher, who was arrested for intruding into an apartment, told them that he just wanted to see women’s underwear.

The suspect, Chiki Machida, teaches at Tamagawa Elementary School. School officials apologized at a news conference on Sunday and on Monday met with parents of the children whom Machida teaches, Fuji TV reported. The principal said he was surprised to hear the news of Machida’s arrest and told reporters that he was always in a good mood and never seemed to be stressed out.

According to police, Machida entered the apartment of a man and woman in their 20s sometime between med-February and early April. He did not know the residents, police said, without elaborating on how Machida got into the apartment.

In early April, Machida was seen by a passerby acting suspiciously on the balcony of another apartment in Suwa City, also in Nagano Prefecture. After police took Machida into custody over that incident, he admitted to the Chino apartment intrusion. He was quoted as saying he got a thrill out of seeing women’s underwear.

