Teacher confronted by woman with knife at Chiba school

A male teacher was confronted by a woman brandishing a knife at a school in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:45 a.m. at Tokiwamatsu Junior High School. Fuji TV reported that the teacher was in a lab on the second floor and heard a noise outside. When he went out of the the room, he saw a woman coming up the stairs, brandishing a knife. However, she turned around, went back down the stairs and ran out of the building.

No one was hurt in the incident. The woman is described as being in her 20s, about 150-160 cms tall and of medium build. She was wearing a black top and blue pants, and carrying a black rucksack.

