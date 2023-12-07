Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher to plead guilty over drowning deaths of Japanese teens in Australia

SYDNEY

A Japanese teacher is expected to plead guilty to failing his duty of care after the drowning deaths of two Japanese schoolboys on a popular tourist island in Australia's east in 2019, the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Thursday cited the man's lawyers as saying.

The 16-year-old boys from Kanagawa University High School died while on a guided group tour at Lake McKenzie, a picturesque freshwater lake on the World Heritage-listed K'gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, in Queensland.

According to the ABC radio report, the lawyers of Shinri Minatoya, one of two teachers accompanying the group of 15 students from the school in Yokohama, indicated in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court that the teacher intends to plead guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a health and safety duty that exposed individuals to the risk of serious injury or death.

Minatoya did not appear in court for the preliminary hearing, and was requested by the magistrate to appear in person to enter his plea, according to the report. The matter was adjourned until Feb 26.

The boys went missing while swimming in the lake on March 29, 2019, and their bodies were found in the lake's waters the next day.

A locally-based Japanese tour operator which led the group, Huckleberry Australia, was earlier this year found guilty and fined A$250,000 ($164,000) for violation of work health and safety laws.

K'gari, some 350 kilometers north of Brisbane, is the largest sand island in the world and attracts tourists for its lakes, wildlife, coastline and forests.

