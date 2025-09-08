Technical staff member at Saga police fired for improper DNA tests

Police in Saga Prefecture on Monday referred a science technician to prosecutors on suspicion of falsifying documents and discarding evidence in fraudulent DNA tests conducted for more than seven years.

The man in his 40s conducted 632 tests between June 2017 and October 2024, of which 130 were found to be fraudulent. Sixteen were submitted to prosecutors, while nine unperformed tests were falsely recorded as completed.

Police in the southwestern prefecture said the man was dismissed effective Monday, adding that his motive was to make his superiors think he had completed his work "quickly."

Three other technical staff members also received warnings as the police sought supervisory responsibility over the case.

© KYODO