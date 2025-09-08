Technical staff member at Saga police fired for improper DNA tests

Police in Saga Prefecture on Monday referred a science technician to prosecutors on suspicion of falsifying documents and discarding evidence in fraudulent DNA tests conducted for more than seven years.
The man in his 40s conducted 632 tests between June 2017 and October 2024, of which 130 were found to be fraudulent. Sixteen were submitted to prosecutors, while nine unperformed tests were falsely recorded as completed.
Police in the southwestern prefecture said the man was dismissed effective Monday, adding that his motive was to make his superiors think he had completed his work "quickly."
Three other technical staff members also received warnings as the police sought supervisory responsibility over the case.© KYODO
Yubaru
And of those 130 how many people were convicted and sent to jail because of it? For that matter, an outside agency SHOULD be brought in to check all the tests done by this guy, as who can trust that any re-testing by the police themselves was done properly.
virusrex
If being fired is the only consequence, this is going to be repeated. When a criminal wants to get away with murder, etc. he only has to bribe a technician to fake a DNA test and discard evidence, after all the only thing the technician is risking is his job, and likely not even that since this guy got away with doing it for 7 years, leaving who knows how many criminals free thanks to the fraudulent tests.