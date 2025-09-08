 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Technical staff member at Saga police fired for improper DNA tests

2 Comments
SAGA

Police in Saga Prefecture on Monday referred a science technician to prosecutors on suspicion of falsifying documents and discarding evidence in fraudulent DNA tests conducted for more than seven years.

The man in his 40s conducted 632 tests between June 2017 and October 2024, of which 130 were found to be fraudulent. Sixteen were submitted to prosecutors, while nine unperformed tests were falsely recorded as completed.

Police in the southwestern prefecture said the man was dismissed effective Monday, adding that his motive was to make his superiors think he had completed his work "quickly."

Three other technical staff members also received warnings as the police sought supervisory responsibility over the case.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

The man in his 40s conducted 632 tests between June 2017 and October 2024, of which 130 were found to be fraudulent. Sixteen were submitted to prosecutors, while nine unperformed tests were falsely recorded as completed.

And of those 130 how many people were convicted and sent to jail because of it? For that matter, an outside agency SHOULD be brought in to check all the tests done by this guy, as who can trust that any re-testing by the police themselves was done properly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If being fired is the only consequence, this is going to be repeated. When a criminal wants to get away with murder, etc. he only has to bribe a technician to fake a DNA test and discard evidence, after all the only thing the technician is risking is his job, and likely not even that since this guy got away with doing it for 7 years, leaving who knows how many criminals free thanks to the fraudulent tests.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog