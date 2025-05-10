 Japan Today
Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

Teen arrested over death of grandparents in Aichi

1 Comment
NAGOYA

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder after his grandparents were found dead at their home in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, police said.

The high school student is suspected of fatally stabbing his 75-year-old grandfather in the neck at around 2 a.m. Friday, the prefectural police said. His 72-year-old grandmother was also found dead and bleeding in the house where the three lived, according to the police.

The boy has admitted to killing his grandfather with a knife, the police said. His grandmother's death is still under investigation.

The teenager lived with his grandparents in one house on the property. His parents live in an annex, police said.

The suspect's mother called the police around 4:40 a.m. Friday shortly after the teenager said he had found his grandparents dead in their bedroom, according to the police.

The names of the boy and the victims are being withheld because he is a minor.

Spare the rod,spoil the child, Japanese sure has lots of sociopathic family killing

0 ( +0 / -0 )

