Police and firefighters inspect the ruins of a house destroyed by a fire in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
crime

19-year-old arrested for attacking girl; hints at involvement in fatal arson

KOFU, Yamanashi

A 19-year-old youth was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a girl the previous day in a house in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, shortly before the house burned down in a suspected arson incident that killed the girl's parents, police said.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld as he is a minor, admitted to the charge and also hinted at his involvement in the fatal arson, the police said, adding that he sustained burns on his face.

He turned himself in earlier and the police are questioning him on a voluntary basis.

The youth is suspected of punching the girl in the head inside the house in Yamanashi Prefecture at around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, causing an injury.

Two bodies were found after a fire gutted the house early Tuesday. They were identified as Seiji Inoue and his wife, both in their 50s and residents of the house, according to the police.

Two daughters of Inoue were also living in the house. The younger sister said she came downstairs at around 3:30 a.m. after hearing a quarrel and saw a strange man in the dim light.

She was assaulted from behind while trying to flee, but was able to call the police to report that her house had been broken into by a thief.

A neighbor reported a fire in the house later. Several neighbors noticed the smell of oil, according to the police.

Police officers driving to the house spotted a man walking about 100 meters from the site, but did not initially stop him. Soon after arriving at the house, they came to suspect the individual might have been connected with the case.

But when they located and tried to question him, he fled.

7 Comments
You lost me at 19 year old 'youth'.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Perhaps the headline is backwards today and we will learn more as the investigation unfolds?. - The girl came upon this arsonist in the night. He assaulted her as she attempted to flee. (He didn’t go the the house just to punch her in the back of the head.) That “oil” smell may have been an accelerant. - Dig DEEPER Kyodo “journalists” for the real story from the J.P.D.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

He’s no “youth”. Come on, time to challenge the J laws and set a precedent by trying and convicting this 19yo murderer as an adult.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Agreed, at 19 not a youth in most countries but obviously is in Japan. It does seem irrational to most of us but whether Japan will change is debatable.

Sounds like there are some very serious underlying mental issues, perhaps he should be locked away in a mental institution for the rest of his life.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

charge him as an adult. He knew what he was doing

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Send that human garbage to gallows !!..

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Hang the violent worthless animal.

Rest in Peace to the poor victims. Horrifying deaths.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

