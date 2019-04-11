Teen who allegedly made explosive may have traded uranium online

A 16-year-old high school student who is suspected of creating a powerful explosive may have also traded in uranium online, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The new allegation against the male student from Tokyo surfaced after police launched an investigation last year into the sales of a substance under the name of "Uranium 99.9%" at a Yahoo online auction website.

A law regulating nuclear materials in Japan bans people other than approved businesses and organizations from trading in nuclear fuel materials such as depleted uranium.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority notified the police in January 2018 of the sales of the uranium after discovering a notice of the auction in November 2017, and the police have been questioning multiple people on a voluntary basis. The teen is suspected to have been one of the successful bidders for the material online.

The student also allegedly obtained natural uranium ore through a different means and processed it into yellowcake, a type of uranium concentrate powder, which he then put up for auction online. He did so solely out of interest in chemistry, according to the investigative sources.

The police referred the teen to prosecutors on Monday for allegedly violating the gunpowder control law by creating and possessing 2.4 grams of penthrite at his home between Aug 19 and 20 last year after asking a former university student to teach him how to create it.

The two were acquainted through a social networking service in 2018, and the former university student has been convicted of violating the gunpowder control law.

© KYODO