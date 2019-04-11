Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teen who allegedly made explosive may have traded uranium online

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 16-year-old high school student who is suspected of creating a powerful explosive may have also traded in uranium online, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The new allegation against the male student from Tokyo surfaced after police launched an investigation last year into the sales of a substance under the name of "Uranium 99.9%" at a Yahoo online auction website.

A law regulating nuclear materials in Japan bans people other than approved businesses and organizations from trading in nuclear fuel materials such as depleted uranium.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority notified the police in January 2018 of the sales of the uranium after discovering a notice of the auction in November 2017, and the police have been questioning multiple people on a voluntary basis. The teen is suspected to have been one of the successful bidders for the material online.

The student also allegedly obtained natural uranium ore through a different means and processed it into yellowcake, a type of uranium concentrate powder, which he then put up for auction online. He did so solely out of interest in chemistry, according to the investigative sources.

The police referred the teen to prosecutors on Monday for allegedly violating the gunpowder control law by creating and possessing 2.4 grams of penthrite at his home between Aug 19 and 20 last year after asking a former university student to teach him how to create it.

The two were acquainted through a social networking service in 2018, and the former university student has been convicted of violating the gunpowder control law.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

This kid needs to be utilized for his intelligence and resourcefulness and not demonized or made an example. Channel his talents correctly and reap the benefits.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel