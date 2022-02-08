Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Teenage boy arrested after 3-year-old sister falls to her death from apartment balcony

2 Comments
OKINAWA

Police in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of murder after his 3-year-old sister fell to her death from the sixth-floor balcony of a municipal housing complex.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the apartment where the boy and his sister lived with their parents, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called police and reported that a girl was lying on the ground outside the apartment building.

The child was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

Police said the boy has admitted throwing his sister from the balcony and quoted him as saying, “Although my memory is fuzzy, I did it.”

The children’s mother was home at the time and police are questioning her about where she was when the incident occurred.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Absolutely tragic. “Rest In Peace”, dear child. “Condolences” offered to a grieving family & friends.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A ‘teenage boy’ but ‘no specific age’ given at 3pm post time of the story:“Although my memory is fuzzy, I did it.” The children’s mother was home at the 9am time on a Tues.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

