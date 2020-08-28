Teenage boy arrested over fatal stabbing of woman in shopping mall

A teenage boy was arrested Friday as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman in her 20s at a shopping mall in Fukuoka, police said.

The boy, who claimed to be 15 years old, was arrested at the site on suspicion of violating the weapons control law in connection with the stabbing.

The victim was found bleeding in a women's room located on the ground floor of the shopping mall, following a report to police of a knife-wielding man seen at around 7:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but later pronounced dead.

The police said the boy admitted to possessing a knife and that they will investigate whether he was involved in the stabbing.

A 45-year-old customer who was present at the time said, "I was told by a store clerk to run away, because a man with a knife had been spotted." After exiting the store, she saw a man carrying a blood-stained knife.

