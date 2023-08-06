Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: chaprin-y / PIXTA
crime

Teenage boy stabbed after being attacked by gang of four in Tokyo

TOKYO

A teenage boy was stabbed after being attacked by four men in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward on Sunday night.

An eyewitness called 110 at around 10:20 p.m. and said four men had assaulted a teenager, Kyodo News reported. Police said the teenage boy sustained a knife wound to his left thigh. He was taken to hospital, but his wound was not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they are questioning the victim about whether he knew his attackers and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

